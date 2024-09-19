Crime & Justice
Jatrabari Police Station’s ex-OC on 7-day remand in murder case

Photo: Emrul Hasan Bappi

A Dhaka court today placed Abul Hasan, former officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station, on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the death of a student, Sakib Hasan, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on July 18 during quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

On September 2, Abu Bakar, 55, a ward level leader of Jatiya Sramik Dal, filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 441 others.

Abul Hasan was arrested in Teknaf on September 17, according to a police forwarding report submitted before the court.

 

