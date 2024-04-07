Jasod Chhatra League leader stabbed to death

A local leader of Jasod Chhatra League was stabbed to death by criminals over previous political enmity in Kushtia's Bheramara upazila on Friday night, said police.

The deceased was identified as Nayeef Ahmed Tushar, 24, joint secretary of Mokarimpur union unit Jasod Chhatra League, a pro-Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) student body.

Quoting witnesses, police said Tushar, along with some of his friends, was sitting at a tea stall at Golapnagar Bazar on Friday evening.

At that time, some 17-18 people came to the spot riding on motorbikes, attacked Tushar, and stabbed him indiscriminately, said Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent of police in Kushtia.

Locals rescued him and took him to the hospital Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 10:00pm, he said.

The killing might have taken place over a previous political rivalry, said Mohosin Al Murad, also an additional superintendent of police in Kushtia.

Police arrested a person in connection with the killing for interrogation, he added.

Tushar father, Robiul Islam, is the organising secretary of the same union unit JSD, said police.