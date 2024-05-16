Jashore's Keshabpur upazila chairman, OC sued

A case was filed yesterday with a Jashore court against three persons including an officer-in-charge (OC) and an upazila chairman over taking lease of land.

Jahangir Alam, a fish farmer from Keshavpur upazila, filed the case against Zahir Uddin, OC of Keshabpur Police Station; Mofizur Rahman Mofiz, the newly elected chairman of the upazila; and one Selimuzzaman Asad of Altapol village.

The district's Judicial Magistrate Salman Ahmed has taken the case into cognisance and ordered police to investigate the matter and submit a report within seven days, our Benapole correspondent reports.

According to the case, Jahangir took a lease of 450 bighas of land in Madhyakul Mauza for fish farming for five years. The lease agreement was signed with 214 farmers for a total of Tk 1.8 crore.

However, Mofiz, upon being elected chairman, allegedly signed another agreement with 100 farmers among the 214 to cultivate the same land.

Farmer Jahangir alleged that since February 2024, Mofiz and Asad have been threatening him to relinquish his lease and hand over the land to them. When he attempted to lodge a complaint with the Keshabpur Police Station, the officials reportedly refused to register it.

He further claimed that policemen, Tarikul Islam and Abul Hossain -- forcibly took him to the OC's office on May 1, where he found all the three accused present.

The case said that the OC asked Jahangir to hand over the land to newly chairman Mofiz and Asad. When the plaintiff refused to do that, he was threatened with life.

OC Zahir was called several times, but he did not receive the call.

When contacted, chairman Mofiz said, "I will talk to you about it later."