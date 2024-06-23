Jashore Jubo League man murder: Prime accused arrested in Satkhira

Detectives have arrested the prime accused in a case filed for killing Jubo League activist Mohammad Ali Hossain in Jashore's Sadar upazila on June 6.

Rabiul Islam alias Nawab,55, was arrested from Budhata of Asashuni upazila of Satkhira early hours of today, said Rupom Kumar, officer-in-charge of Detective Branch of Jashore police, in a press briefing, reports our Benapole correspondent.

During primary interrogation, Nawab confessed to killing Jubo League man Ali Hossain as he (Ali) abused his parents.

The OC said Nawab is the forest and environment affairs secretary of Jashore Jubo Dal.

He is also accused in several cases, including extortion, against him, said the OC terming him the most wanted terrorist.

Nawab had a dispute with Ali over drug trade, dominance, and extortion in their area.

As Ali tortured Nawab's father Mofzel Biswas and mother Momena Begum over the previous enmity recently, Nawab got angry about this and planned to kill Ali, Rupom Kumar quoted the arrestee as saying.

Police and locals said Ali was a supporter of Sadar upazila Chairman Touhid Chakladar who won the recently held elections. A party was organised in the new town E-Block of Jashore on June 6 to celebrate the victory.

Around 12:30am on June 7, a group of miscreants attacked Ali on the way back home from the party. They shot his head and back, leaving him dead on the spot.

On June 8, the victim's mother Manjuara filed a written complaint against 7-8 people including Nawab with Sadar Police Station.

Police registered the complaint as murder on June 10 after an investigation.