Jashore Jubo Dal leader’s mother shot by miscreants

Miscreants attacked the house of a Jubo Dal leader in Jashore's New Town area and shot his mother today, leaving her injured.

The victim, Nasreen Akhter, 50, is mother of Rubel Hossain, 35, senior vice-president of Jubo Dal's Upashahar union unit.

Her younger son, Rupam Hossain 32, is president of Swechchhasebak Dal's Upashahar union unit.

The miscreants came on motorcycles at around 3:00am and shot from outside the house through glass window panes, leaving Nasreen hit by bullet in her abdomen, said relatives.

She was taken to Jashore General Hospital and is now undergoing treatment there. She is now out of danger, said Bajlur Rashid, resident medical officer of the hospital.

"The miscreants launched the attack over political vendetta against Rubel and Rupam," claimed Kamruzzaman Bidyut, joint general secretary of Jashore district Jubo Dal unit.

Contacted, Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Model Police Station, said they received no complaint in this connection. However, police will look into the matter, he added.