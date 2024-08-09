Jamalpur jail shooting: 6 inmates killed, 19, including guards, injured

Six prisoners died and 19 others, including guards and inmates, were injured in a shooting at Jamalpur district jail yesterday.

The deceased prisoners are Arman, son of Fahim of Jamalpur Sadar upazila; Shyamal, son of Masud; Jasim, son of Nurul Islam; Fazle Rabbi Babu; Raihan Miah; and Rahat Miah, confirmed Jailer Abu Fattah this afternoon.

According to jail sources, the inmates set fire inside the prison, following which they took the jailer hostage. The guards opened fire after they tried to break out around 1:30pm which continued till 3:30pm.

Four firefighting units were employed at the scene, following which the situation came under control around 7:00pm, said Iqbal Hossain, assistant director of Jamalpur Fire Service.

Injured prison guard Rukunuzzaman was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. The other injured, including five prisoners, are under treatment at Jamalpur General Hospital.