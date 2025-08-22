Jamaat suspends party membership of Patuakhali prosecutor over bribery allegation

Advocate Ruhul Amin accused of offering Tk 50,000 bribe to judge in gang-rape case

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has temporarily suspended the party membership of Advocate Md Ruhul Amin Shikder, who serves as public prosecutor at the Patuakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, after allegations surfaced that he attempted to bribe a judge in a gang-rape case.

The suspension was announced through a letter signed late Thursday night by Prof Shahidul Islam Al Kaisari, secretary of the district unit of Jamaat. According to the letter, the decision came following an emergency meeting of district and municipality leaders.

To look into the allegation, Jamaat formed a five-member probe committee headed by district assistant secretary general ABM Saifullah. The committee has been asked to submit a report within three days, based on which final action will be decided.

Meanwhile, the District Lawyers' Association also moved against Ruhul Amin on Thursday, suspending his membership and serving him a show-cause notice, demanding an explanation within seven days.

According to reports, Ruhul Amin allegedly sent Tk 50,000 along with a case file to the residence of Senior District and Sessions Judge Nilufar Shirin on August 20. The money, delivered through the judge's domestic help, was reportedly meant to secure bail for an accused in the gang-rape case.