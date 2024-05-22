Jamaat man jailed for 2yrs in arson case

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam and 10 others to two years' imprisonment in an arson case filed with Motijheel Police Station in November 2010.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury pronounced the verdict in presence of Azharul in the courtroom.

The ten other convicts went into hiding after getting bail in the case.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, the magistrate said in his judgment.

Azaharul along with 10 others were sentenced to six months for unlawful gathering, and 18 months for torching vehicles during a programme on November 13, 2010.

The magistrate fined them Tk 2,000 each, in default of which they will serve 14 days more in jail.

The magistrate acquitted seven others in the case as their involvement with the incident was not proven.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

According to the prosecution, a group of Jamaat leaders and its front organisations led by Azhar brought out a procession in front of Malibagh's Sohag Paribahan and torched vehicles during the hartal around 5:05pm on November 13, 2010.

After the incident, police filed a case against Azhar and 17 others at Motijheel Police Station. After an investigation, Sub-Inspector Md Habibur Rahman pressed charges against Azhar and 17 others on June 30, 2012.

On November 30 last year, the court framed charges against the accused in the case.

On December 30, 2014, Azharul was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity by the International Crimes Tribunal.