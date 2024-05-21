Jamaat leader Azharul, 10 others jailed for two years in arson case

A Dhaka court today sentenced Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam and 10 others to two years' imprisonment in an arson case filed with Motijheel Police Station in November 2010.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury pronounced the verdict in presence of Azharul at the courtroom.

The ten other convicts went into hiding after getting bail in the case.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, the magistrate said in his judgment.

Azharul, who was earlier sentenced to death for the offences against the humanity, and 10 others were sentenced to six months for unlawful gathering while 18 months for torching vehicles during a programme on November 13 of 2010.

But they will have to serve the maximum punishment 18 months.

The magistrate fined them Tk 2000 each, in default of which they will serve 14 days more in jail.

The magistrate acquitted seven others as their involvement with the incident was not proven.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of 4 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

According to the prosecution, it was alleged that a group of Jamaat leaders and its front organisations led by Azhar brought out a procession in front of Malibagh's Sohag Paribahan and torched vehicles during the hartal around 5:05pm.

After the incident, police filed a case against Azhar and 17 others with Motijheel Police Station. After an investigation, Sub-Inspector Md Habibur Rahman pressed charges against Azhar and 17 others on June 30 of 2012.

On November 30 last year, the court framed charges against the accused in the case.