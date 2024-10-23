Jamaat files review petition to reinstate caretaker government system

Jamaat-e-Islami today filed a review petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in order to turn down its 2011 verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system.

The party's Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar submitted the petition through its lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir seeking necessary directives to reinstate the system.

The Appellate Division set tomorrow as the date for holding hearings on two separate review petitions filed challenging its 2011 verdict that scrapped the non-party caretaker government system.

However, Justice Md Rezaul Haque, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division, sent the petitions to its full bench on October 20 for their hearing tomorrow.

One of the two review petitions was filed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on October 16 seeking restoration of the 13th amendment of the constitution that had introduced the caretaker government system.

A similar petition was lodged by five prominent citizens including Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of rights organisation Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, on August 27 saying that the caretaker government system had been introduced through political consensus of the people and therefore, it has become a basic structure of the constitution, which cannot be scrapped.

The Appellate Division verdict that had cancelled the 13th amendment of the constitution is self-contradictory as the court in its short verdict said that next two national elections (10th and 11th parliamentary elections) could be held under the caretaker government, but this directive was not mentioned in the full judgement, they said in the petitions.

Other four petitioners are Tofail Ahmed, M Hafizuddin Khan, Md Jobirul Hoque Bhuiyan and Zahrah Rahman.

Filing of the review petitions came in the wake of the student-led uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, leading to her fleeing to India and the subsequent formation of an interim government under Professor Muhammad Yunus on August 8.

Lawyers Zainul Abedin and Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, while Dr Sharif Bhuiyan and Tanim Hussain Shawon stood for other five petitioners during the hearing.

A seven-judge full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by the then chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, declared by a majority view on May 10, 2011 that the 13th amendment to the constitution (related to the caretaker government) null and void.

After the verdict was announced, the 15th Amendment Act was passed by the National Parliament on June 30, 2011, bringing several issues, including the abolition of the caretaker government system. A gazette notification was published to this effect on July 3, 2011.