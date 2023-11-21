Jailing opposition: Pro-BNP lawyers want courts' power curtailed

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a body of pro-BNP lawyers, today demanded the removal of trial jurisdictions of the courts concerned that sentenced political opponents, who have died or become victims of enforced disappearance, in false cases, and to rescind their judgments.

"On November 20, two magistrate courts in Dhaka sentenced 54 BNP leaders and activists including its leader Abu Taher Daiya, who died four years ago, Sajedul Islam Suman, who has been a victim of enforced disappearance 10 years ago and Aminul Islam Zakir, who has become a victim of enforced disappearance eight years back, to jail terms in four separate cases."

"With these verdicts, the Dhaka courts concerned have sentenced a total of 271 BNP men to imprisonment in 21 cases in last two months," BJAF Secretary General Kayser Kamal said in a written statement, adding that these verdicts have not been delivered in accordance with the law, but rather the government's will have been enforced.

He placed the statement before a press conference organised by BJAF at the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on the Supreme Court premises in Dhaka.

Kayser Kamal, also BNP's legal affairs secretary, said, "As lawyers, we have found after analysing each and every case that the political leaders, who have been convicted and sentenced, have no involvement with the offences mentioned in the cases."

"Our allegations against the government of unsolicited interference with the courts have been proved true. The constitutional mandate that all are equal in the eye of law is no longer applicable for BNP leaders and workers," the BJAF leader said in the written statement.

BJAF's President AJ Mohammad Ali, United Lawyers Front's Co-convener Subrata Chowdhury, BJAF leaders and former SCBA secretaries Md Bodruddoza Badal and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, and BJAF's SC unit General Secretary Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, among others, spoke at the press conference.