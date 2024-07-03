Jailbreak: Bogura jailer removed from post

The jailer at Bogura District Jail, from which four death row convicts escaped briefly on June 26, has been removed from his post.

Jailer Faridur Rahman Rubel has been closed and attached to the DIG prison office in Rajshahi following an order of the Directorate of Prisons on Monday night, Anower Hossain, jail super of Bogura prison, told the Daily Star.

In Rubel's place, Syed Shah Sharif of Rajbari District Jail has been transferred to Bogura, said Anower.

Earlier, four prison guards, including Deputy Jailer Hosenuzzaman, were suspended for negligence in duty over the escape of four prisoners. A departmental case was also filed against three other prison guards.

Early on June 26, four death row convicts escaped by making a hole in the roof of a condemned cell. They were caught after one and a half hours by the police.

Two separate probe bodies are investigating the matter.