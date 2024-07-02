Jailbreak of 4 death row convicts: Bogura jailer closed

The jailer of Bogura District Jail, from which four death row convicts had escaped briefly on June 26, was closed last night.

Faridur Rahman Rubel, the jailer, has been attached to DIG prison, "Jailer Faridur Rahman Rubel has been closed and attached to the DIG prison office in Rajshahi following an order of the Directorate of Prisons last night," Anower Hossain, jail super of Bogura prison, told the Daily Star.

In Rubel's place, Syed Shah Sharif of Rajbari District Jail has been transferred to Bogura and will join today, said Anower.

Earlier, four prison guards, including Deputy Jailer Hosenuzzaman, were temporarily suspended for negligence in the case of the escape of four prisoners. A departmental case was also filed against three other prison guards.

Early on June 26 morning, four death row convicts escaped by making a hole in the roof of a condemned cell. They were caught after one and a half hours by the police.

Two separate probe bodies are investigating the matter.