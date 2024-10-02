Jail shooting: Another injured prisoner dies

Another inmate, who was injured during a shooting at Jamalpur District Jail on August 8, died at a hospital last night.

The deceased, Abu Sufian, 20, was the son of Abdul Malek of Airmari village of Sadhurpara union of Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila, said Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Detective Branch of police in the district.

Sufian died at CMH Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment, the DB OC told our Jamalpur correspondent.

He was arrested on April 15 in a robbery case, said Sohel Rana.

On August 8, seven prisoners died, and 19 others -- including guards and inmates -- were injured in the shooting at Jamalpur jail.

The incident occurred when prisoners set a fire inside the prison and took the jailer hostage. The guards opened fire when the prisoners attempted to break out, with the confrontation lasting from 1:30pm to 3:30pm on the day.