Jail sentence of judge Sohel Rana to remain stayed till Dec 5: SC

The Supreme Court today extended till December 5 its chamber judge's order that stayed a High Court verdict which sentenced Cumilla's former chief judicial magistrate Md Sohel Rana to one month's imprisonment for contempt of court.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following an appeal filed by Sohel, who has been attached to the law ministry as an additional district and sessions judge, challenging the HC judgement.

The apex court also set December 5 for further hearing of the appeal.

On October 12, the HC sentenced Sohel to one month's jail and fined him Tk 5,000 for committing contempt of court by ignoring its stay order on the trial of a criminal case.

The criminal case was filed by the government with Cumilla Model Police Station on March 27, 2017 against one Mamun Chowdhury and his wife Ria Aktar under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act-2001 after allegedly recovering some Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) equipment from them.

Mamun and Ria filed a petition with the HC challenging the proceedings of the case.

Following the petition, the HC on November 4, 2018 stayed the trial proceedings of the case and issued a rule asking the state to explain why the trial proceedings should not be scrapped.

Despite the HC's stay order, Sohel, then the chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla, on April 10 framed charges against Mamun and Ria in the case and declared Ria a fugitive as she was not present in his court on that day.