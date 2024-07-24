Jail Attack: Trying hard to arrest attackers

Says home minister

The government is trying hard to arrest all the attackers of Narsingdi District Jail and the masterminds behind the incident, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday.

"We have already arrested 95 people who carried out the anarchy... We are trying our best to arrest the rest of the criminals involved in the incident," he said.

The minister was briefing reporters on the Narsingdi Jail premises.

"Many convicts -- who fled from the prison -- are now surrendering," he said.

"We have formed two probe committees to investigate the incident. We believe that BNP-Jamaat men are behind the incident," he added.

The home minister also informed that the nationwide curfew will be withdrawn within a day or two.

In a separate press conference yesterday afternoon, the district's Deputy Commissioner Badiul Alam said 136 convicts have already surrendered and 33 firearms have been recovered.

Narsingdi Jail Superintendent Md Abul Kalam Azad and Jailer Md Kamrul Islam have been suspended, he said.

On July 19, a total of 826 prisoners fled from the jail, while 85 arms, and 9,000 bullets were looted.