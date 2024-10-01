Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 07:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 07:57 PM

Crime & Justice

Ivy, Shamim Osman sued for murder in Narayanganj

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 07:53 PM
File photo

Former Narayanganj city corporation mayor Salina Hayat Ivy, former lawmaker of Narayanganj-4 constituency AKM Shamim Osman and 99 others have been sued over killing a mason during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on August 5.

Abdur Rahman, cousin of victim Md Rakib, 21, filed the case with Siddhirganj Police Station on August 29, said Al-Mamun, officer-in-charge of the police station, today.

Shamim Osman's son Imtinan Osman Ayon, nephew Ajmeri Osman and many of his followers are among the accused, reports our Narayanganj correspondent.

According to the case statement, on August 5 Rakib was shot on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Narayanganj's Shimrail area while he was going to work.

He died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital later.

Former mayor Ivy has now been accused in three murder cases in Narayanganj.

