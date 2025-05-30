Ivy sent back to jail after remand

Former Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Salina Hayat Ivy was sent back to Kashimpur Central Women's Jail yesterday afternoon after completing a two-day police remand in connection with a murder case.

She was produced before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Shamsur Rahman earlier in the day.

Inspector Kaium Khan of the district court police said Ivy had been placed on remand for interrogation over the killing of garment worker Minarul Islam during last year's student movement in Siddhirganj.

She was formally named an accused in the Minarul murder case on September 3 and was arrested from her residence in Deobhog, Narayanganj, on the morning of May 9.