IU teacher sent to jail for torturing wife for dowry

A teacher of Islamic University's (IU) finance and banking department Dr Sanjoy kumar sarker has been sent to jail in a case filed by his wife alleging that she had been tortured for dowry.

A Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim ordered the teacher to be sent to jail.

Special Public Prosecutor of Natore Women and Child Torture Prevention Tribunal Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the information.

Anisur Rahman said that his wife Jaya Saha filed a complaint alleging that Sanjay Kumar used to beat her for dowry. A magistrate later investigated the complaint.

The allegation was proved in an investigation and an arrest warrant was issued against the accused, he added.

He said as a settlement of the issue failed, the court sent the accused to prison.

Earlier, on June 4, Jaya Saha held a press conference at the press corner of the university to complain against her husband. Later, she also filed a written complaint in the office of Vice-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Proctor and Registrar.

In 2018, Sanjay Kumar was accused of harassing and threatening to kill a student of his department. When the girl's father complained about this, an investigation committee was formed. However, the report of the inquiry committee stated that the student had lost her mental balance.