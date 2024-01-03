Italian citizen robbed by muggers in Chattogram

An Italian citizen was mugged in Kazir Dewri area of Chattogram city last night.

The victim, Cristina Gama Cappra, 58, was walking on a footpath in the area when muggers snatched her valuables and fled, our Chattogram staff correspondent reports, quoting police.

SM Obaidul Hoque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, told The Daily Star that the incident took place around 10:40pm in front of Karnaphuli Tower of Askar Dighir Par. Muggers, riding on an autu-rickshaw, slowed down near her and snatched her bag before fleeing.

On information, police rushed to the spot and talked to the victim. She said she had around Tk 30,000 in cash and a mobile phone inside her bag, said the OC.

Atanu Chakraborty, assistant commissioner (Kotwali Circle) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said, "We have already identified the muggers and conducting raids to arrest them."

Police were working to recover the valuables till filling of this report around 1:30am today.