ISPR account on clashes, tension in Khagrachhari, Rangamati

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has provided an account of the clashes and escalating tension in the two hill districts of Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

In a press statement, issued this afternoon, the ISPR warned that the current unrest could lead to severe riots across the three hill districts, urging everyone to maintain peace and harmony.

According to the ISPR press statement, a man named Md Mamun, 30, was beaten to death by a group of unruly individuals in Khagrachhari town, allegedly over a motorcycle theft, on Wednesday.

The police later retrieved the body, conducted an autopsy, and handed it over to the family. Following this incident, a protest march was organised from Dighinala College on Thursday.

As the march passed through the Boalkhali market area, members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) allegedly attacked the protestors, firing 20-30 rounds of bullets. In retaliation, the enraged crowd set fire to several shops in the Boalkhali market.

During the clashes, six people from both sides were injured and sent to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex and Khagrachhari District Hospital for treatment. The situation was brought under control when an army patrol arrived on the scene and, with the help of local residents and the fire brigade, extinguished the fires.

Following the incident, tension spread across Khagrachhari town, Dighinala, Panchhari, and nearby areas. In addition, certain vested groups intensified the situation by spreading rumours on social media. An emergency virtual meeting, chaired by the district commissioner, was held to address the situation swiftly.

As per the decisions of the meeting, joint patrols by the army, Border Guard Bangladesh, police, and Ansar forces were deployed from 10:00pm Thursday across Khagrachhari town, Dighinala, Panchhari, and other sub-districts. Leaders from various communities were also consulted, urging everyone to refrain from violence.

Later that same night (September 19), around 10:30pm, an army patrol team was transferring a critically ill patient when they were obstructed by an agitated crowd, led by the UPDF, at Khagrachhari's Sonirbhar area.

The ISPR said that the UPDF members opened fire on the army personnel, who returned fire in self-defence. It said that three people were killed and several others were injured in the shootout.

In a related incident, unruly locals in Panchhari stopped several youths on motorcycles, assaulted them, and vandalsed a local fire brigade office under the leadership of the UPDF.

On Friday morning, the Pahari Chhatra Parishad, supported by the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), gathered under the banner of the "Hill Students Movement Against Conflict and Discrimination" in Rangamati Gymnasium area.

Between 800-1000 people took out a procession and marched towards Banarupa area, where they vandalised and set fire to Banarupa Market Mosque, Agrani Bank, Janata Bank, several CNG auto-rickshaws, motorcycles, and shops. Several people from both sides were injured in the violence.

To control the situation, Section 144 was imposed in Rangamati town, the ISPR said.

Given the incidents, the ISPR called on prominent individuals to assist the law enforcement agencies in calming the situation.

Necessary legal actions will be taken after identifying the real culprits through a proper investigation, it said.