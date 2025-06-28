Irregularities in polls: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda placed on fresh four-day remand

Former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda is seen being escorted to the courtroom of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka today (June 27, 2025). Photo: Star

A Dhaka court yesterday placed former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda on a four-day fresh remand for interrogation in a case filed over alleged irregularities and bias during the past national elections.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Awlad Hossain Muhammad Jonaid issued the order after police sought a 10-day remand, said a sub-inspector posted at the court.

Huda was brought to the courtroom around 3:40pm under tight security.

He remained silent and appeared visibly upset during the 45-minute hearing. In the dock, his helmet and handcuffs were removed, though he wore a police vest.

Around 4:35pm, he was taken back to the lockup of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court after the hearing ended.

During the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi described the case as "nationally significant", saying the actions of three former CECs "gave birth to fascism" in the country, leading to the loss of thousands of lives.

Public Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi argued that elections are complex operations, and since none of the accused have admitted guilt, further remand is necessary. He said during the 2018 election, the police and administration operated under the Election Commission, which had the authority to form inquiry committees.

Under Nurul Huda's leadership, opposition activists were allegedly assaulted and arrested at home, and candidates' houses vandalised without recourse. Faruqi claimed that by 3:00am on election night, 200 candidates were already declared winners and presiding officers were instructed to conduct "night-time voting".

He called the election a "stage-managed polls" and said interrogation was needed to uncover who gave the directives and what role the then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina played.

He also accused Huda of abusing power to secure a nomination for his nephew in Patuakhali-3.

In response, defence lawyer Touhidul Islam argued that the remand prayer was almost identical to the one submitted on June 23, with no mention of progress made during the previous remand.

He said the initial charges were bailable, and that sedition charges -- added later -- require prior government approval, which was not obtained, making the case legally flawed.

He also said sedition cannot be prosecuted by a private individual, and called the entire case "defective."

The magistrate noted that the defence addressed all points except the allegation of night voting. When another defence lawyer pointed out that no media outlet had provided supporting documents, the court rejected Huda's bail plea and granted the remand.

Huda was arrested on June 22 after being assaulted by a mob at his Uttara residence and handed over to police. The following day, the court granted a four-day remand.

BNP Executive Committee member Salah Uddin Khan filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on June 22, naming 24 people, including former CECs Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad, KM Nurul Huda, and Kazi Habibul Awal.