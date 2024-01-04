Irregularities: HC orders withdrawal of 4 polls officials

The High Court yesterday directed the authorities to immediately withdraw four polls officials of the Gaibandha-5 constituency, including a UNO, as they were allegedly involved in irregularities during a by-polls held on October 12, 2022.

The officials are Isahaq Ali, upazila nirbahi officer of Shaghata, who was an assistant returning officer of the by-polls; Md Sadequzzaman, Shaghata upazila agriculture officer; Md Ahsan Habib, secondary education officer of the upazila; and Belal Hossain, Phulchhari upazila primary education officer.

The Election Commission and the deputy commissioner of Gaibandha have been asked to comply with the order.

The bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton and Justice SM Maniruzzaman passed the order after Farjana Rabbi Bubli, an independent for Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Phulchhari), filed a writ petition seeking necessary directives.

The four were involved in irregularities in the Gaibandha-5 by-polls, ABM Altaf Hossain, the petitioner's lawyer, told The Daily Star.

They supported Awami League nominee Mahmudul Hasan Ripan in that by-polls and they are doing the same now, he said, citing the petition.

Bubli submitted an application to the EC on January 1 to withdraw the four officials from all process for holding the January 7 election, but the EC did not take any action, Altaf said.

Yesterday, the HC also issued a rule asking the government and the EC to explain in four weeks why their inaction to take appropriate measures pursuant to the application should not be declared illegal, the lawyer added.

The EC stopped the by-election saying that the situation went "out of control" due to widespread electoral irregularities.