Iron fetters can only be imposed on notorious criminals, militants: HC

The High Court today said iron fetters cannot be imposed on prisoners, except for notorious criminals and militants.

It ordered the jail authorities to strictly follow the circular issued by the Department of Prisons in November, 2022 that restricted imposition of iron fetters on prisoners, except notorious criminals and militants, while producing them before the courts or transferring them to a place for security reasons.

In response to a writ petition, the court issued a rule asking authorities concerned of the government to explain why imposition of bar fetters on Md Nazmul Mridha, a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader of Patuakhali, when he was attending his father's namaz-e-janaza should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Nazmul challenging the legality of jail authorities' action to impose bar fetters on him.

Nazmul, JCD joint convener of Patuakhali's Mirzaganj Upazila, was arrested on December 20 last year in a case filed under Explosive Substances Act.

The court concerned ordered for his release from jail on parole from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on January 13 for attending his father's janaza.

His father Md Motaleb Hossain Mridha died on January 12 while undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Police unlocked the handcuff but kept iron fetters on Nazmul during the janaza at Subid Ali village in Mirzaganj around 3:00pm on January 13. After the janaza, Nazmul was taken back to prison, the report said.

Barrister Kayser Kamal appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad represented the statement during hearing of the petition.