Inu placed on four-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), on a four-day remand in a case filed over the death of Khalid Hasan Saifullah, a student of class 11, during quota protests in Lalbagh on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the order after investigation officer Akkas Miah, also a sub-inspector of Lalbagh Police Station, produced him in court seeking a seven-day remand.

With this, Inu will be on remand for 16 days in connection with three murder cases filed with different police stations.

Before that, Inu, also former information minister, was shown arrested in the case after the SI submitted an application in this regard.

During the hearing, pro-BNP lawyers chanted slogans demanding his execution.

In the remand prayer, SI Akkas Miah said Inu was aware of the killing and he needs to be remanded to find vital clues and whereabouts of other fugitives responsible for the murder.

Defence lawyer Muhibur Rahman Mihir submitted an application seeking bail and cancellation of the remand application on grounds that Inu was not involved in the killing.

Upon hearing the prosecution and the defence, Magistrate Mehera Mahbub turned down the defence pleas and placed him on remand.

Meanwhile, Inu was produced before another Dhaka court today in connection with another case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station over the death of a truck driver, Md Sujan, during quota protests on July 20.

Inu was arrested from the home of a relative in Dhaka's Uttara on August 26.

Inu was accused in several other cases after former prime minister Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising on August 5. He is also among those facing charges of crimes against humanity along with Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal.

He was a key partner of the Awami League-led 14-party coalition that was in power from January 6, 2009, to August 5, 2024. He was information minister from September 2012 till the first week of January 2019.