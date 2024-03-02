Internet service provider hacked to death in Bogura

An internet service provider was hacked to death in broad daylight in Bogura district town this afternoon.

The victim is Azharul Islam Shanto, 24. He used to be the owner of a local broadband internet providing service "Net Online" and also a first-year student of a degree college, our Bogura correspondent reports quoting police and family.

Shanto along with his family members used to live in Fultala area under Bogura town.

Quoting locals, police said a group of 7-8 miscreants intercepted Shanto around 4:30pm while he and his friend Mustakim were going to Chakfarid on a motorcycle.

Mustakim, however, ran away but the criminals hacked Shanto with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued Shanto and took him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, Bogura where doctors declared him dead, said Jaminur Rahman, sub-inspector of Banani Police outpost.

SI Jaminur said, "We are trying to identify the attackers by scrutinising the CCTV footage."

The victim's elder brother, Hasibul Islam, told the journalists that Shanto had conflicts with some people in this area over the business. "We think the rivals attacked my brother," said Hasibul.

Saihan Oliullah, officer-in-charge of Bogura Sadar Police Station, said they are investigating the incident.