Intellectually challenged woman hammered to death 'for playing loud music' in Satkhira

Main suspect detained

In a tragic incident in Satkhira today, an intellectually challenged woman was killed after being struck with a hammer, reportedly for playing loud music in front of a house.

The incident occurred around 10:00am today at the Thanaghata intersection of Labsa union under the Satkhira Sadar upazila. Five people, including the main suspect Ilias Hossain, 27, was detained in this regard.

The victim, identified as Rozina Sultana Chumki, 20, was the daughter of Rezaul Karim of Thanaghata village and a vocational student at SWID Khatimunnesa Hanif Laskar Intellectually Challenged School in Satkhira town.

According to witnesses, Ilias, a local resident, attacked Chumki while she was playing loud music on a speaker and walking in front of his house. Enraged by the noise and a reported verbal altercation, Hossain hit Chumki on the head with a hammer several times, killing her instantly.

Locals later detained Ilias as he tried to flee and handed him over to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). Later, RAB members detained five people, including Ilias and his parents, from the spot, said RAB-6 Commander Faisal Tanvir.

Sakhina Khatun, a resident of the area, said, "Chumki was passing through the roads playing loud music on the speaker around 10:00am today. At that time, Ilias of the same area hit Chumki on the head with a hammer. Chumki died on the spot."

Momtaz Mujid, doctor at Satkhira Sadar Hospital, said that Chumki was brought dead to the hospital with major head injury.

Faisal Tanvir said Ilias was also admitted to the same hospital as he was injured by locals.

Satkhira Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rafiqul Islam said that police had been dispatched to the scene following reports of the incident.