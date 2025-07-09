Injured protesters vandalise July Smrity office

A group of people injured during the July uprising vandalised the office of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation in Dhaka's Shahbagh yesterday, claiming they had long been denied the financial assistance they were promised.

The incident took place after the protesters, some still undergoing treatment at the nearby Bangladesh Medical University, gathered in front of the foundation office expecting the disbursement of the second phase of aid.

Having waited for several hours, they were informed by the foundation's Chief Executive Officer Lt Col (retd) Kamal Akbar that the funds would not be disbursed that day.

Enraged, the protesters locked the office and confronted the foundation staff. Tensions flared, and soon an altercation led to vandalism on the premises.

Witnesses said 20 to 25 of those injured in July were present at the time. They alleged that false assurances of a second-phase payment had been made on multiple occasions, but no funds were released.

Mamun Hossain, one of the injured, told reporters that a staffer tried to push them out, triggering a scuffle.

"There was no July Foundation before the uprising. It exists because of us -- the injured," he said, adding, "Yet, we're the ones being misled while desperately seeking support for our treatment."

Mamun is still undergoing treatment nearly a year after being shot in the head during the movement. "What guarantee do we have about our lives anymore?"

Nazmul Hossain, a third-year management student at Savar Government College, said he had been seeking the second instalment of funds for seven months.

"Those with connections are being prioritised. Even the critically injured, including those receiving treatment abroad, are still being denied the second-phase payment. The CEO keeps giving us dates, but the money never comes."

CEO Kamal Akbar said, "Many of the injured are still traumatised. Their frustrations and the outburst have context. We hold no complaints against them. They acted under emotional stress."

On the allegations of repeated delays, he admitted the gap between expectations and available resources. "We prioritised the critically injured during the first phase. So far, 806 severely wounded individuals have received the second-phase funds. The remaining will be paid in stages. We're trying to resolve this quickly."

He added that the foundation has Tk 7 crore in its fund and is trying to support the injured and the families of martyrs.

Following the vandalism, the injured met Kamal Akbar for further discussions. It was agreed that the next round of payments would be disbursed this coming Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Students Against Discrimination spokesperson Umama Fatema, who recently quit the organisation, in a Facebook post said, "The July Shaheed Smrity Foundation was established to serve the families of martyrs and the injured. Medical care, financial assistance, and rehabilitation were their primary duties. The Foundation has completely failed in fulfilling all these responsibilities. How the money has come, how it has been distributed, how many people received aid, and how many are still owed it—none of this is clear.

"More than half of the injured have not even received the first phase of funds from the Foundation. Amidst all this, today there was vandalism at the Foundation's office. Even a year after the uprising, they have not been able to compile a list of the injured.. The entire process is in chaos. The Foundation needs to be quickly handed over to responsible and efficient individuals to support the injured and the families of martyrs."