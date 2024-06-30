Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 04:01 AM

Crime & Justice

Indian national held at Kurigram border

Sun Jun 30, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 04:01 AM

Border Guard Bangladesh has detained an Indian national at Phulbari border in Kurigram for entering Bangladesh illegally.

The detainee is Babul Mia of Tharaikhana area in Cooch Behar of West Bengal, said Phulbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nawabur Rahman.

The 15 BGB Battalion of Gangahat camp in Phulbari upazila under Lalmonirhat handed him over to Phulbari Police Station yesterday afternoon.

BGB and police claimed Babul, a smuggler by profession, was held near sub pillar 8 of main pillar 938 at the border around 11:00pm on Friday.

The OC said a case has been filed against him under the Passport Act.

