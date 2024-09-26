Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 26, 2024 03:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 03:04 PM

Crime & Justice

Indian national detained by BGB at Bhurungamari border

Photo: Collected

An Indian national was detained by members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in the Bagbhandar border area of Bhurungamari upazila, Kurigram last night.

Acting on a tip-off, BGB personnel from the Bagbhandar Border Outpost (BOP) camp conducted a raid and apprehended the individual from Bothat Bazar near border pillar 957 around 9:00pm. Another Indian national managed to flee back to India.

The detained individual has been identified as Mozaffar Hossain, 48, hailing from the Motherganj area under Sahebganj Police Station in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal.

He was handed over to police this morning, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ruhul Amin of Bhurungamari Police Station.

According to BGB and police sources, Hossain is involved in smuggling and illegally entered Bangladesh to meet with local smugglers. The area is reportedly a hotspot for cross-border smuggling activities, with a strong syndicate operating in the region.

OC Ruhul said that a case has been filed against the Indian national under the Passport Act for illegal entry. Hossain was produced before a judicial magistrate's court this noon and has since been sent to jail.

