Indian man lands in jail for illegally crossing over to Netrokona

A Netrokona court sent an Indian citizen to jail today for illegally entering Bangladesh through Durgapur upazila of the district.

The accused is Mohidul Mondal, 27, of Malda Paschimpara village under the jurisdiction of Bagda Police Station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, said police.

The Senior Judicial Magistrate Court sent Mohidul to jail after police produced him before the court as he was arrested in a case filed for illegal trespassing.

Earlier on Thursday night, police from the Durgapur Police Station detained him in the Dakshinpara area of the Durgapur municipality.

Locals of the Dakshinpara area reportedly noticed Mohidul wandering suspiciously in the neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon and questioned him. Later, they informed police, who took him into custody.

Durgapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahmudul Hasan said Mohidul was unable to provide any valid documents to justify his presence in Bangladesh.

As a result, police filed a regular case against him for illegal entry and produced him before the court after showing him arrested in the case.