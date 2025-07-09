Imam, muazzin placed on remand over 9-yr-old girl’s murder in Brahmanbaria

A Brahmanbaria court today placed an imam and a muazzin on remand, who were arrested as suspects in connection with the murder of a 9-year-old girl, whose body was found on the second floor of a mosque in Sarail upazila.

Judge Samiul Haque of the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court (Court-4) passed the order this afternoon.

Sub-Inspector Abir Hossain, the investigation officer of Sarail Police Station, sought five days' remand for each suspect -- Hamidur Rahman, the mosque's imam, and Saidul Islam, the muazzin.

Both were produced before the court during the hearing.

Court Police Inspector Habibullah Sarkar confirmed the order, saying that the court granted a three-day remand for Imam Hamidur and a two-day remand for Muazzin Saidul.

"The case is being investigated with the highest priority. Both arrestees have been brought to the police station today for interrogation. After completing the remand period, they will be sent back to Brahmanbaria District Jail," said SI Abir.

Advocate Nuruzzaman Laskar Topu, general secretary of Sarail upazila BNP, who has pledged free legal aid for the victim's family, said, "All lawyers present in the courtroom stood in support of the victim. No lawyer came forward to represent the accused."

"This is a barbaric crime. We will stand by the family until the perpetrators are brought to justice," he added.

The victim, a fifth-grade student and daughter of an expatriate in Bahrain, went missing on July 5 after leaving home to play.

Her mutilated body was found the next morning on the second floor of the Hablipara Jame Mosque, sparking outrage across the district.

The victim's mother that day filed a case with Sarail Police Station.

Family members have alleged that the child was raped before being murdered.

Alongside local police, both the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are working to uncover the truth behind the heinous act.