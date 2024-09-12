Illegal structure on Lalmonirhat railway land demolished

A mobile court today demolished an illegal structure built on railway land at BDR Road area in Lalmonirhat town.

The mobile court was jointly conducted by West Zone Railway's Lalmonirhat Divisional Estate Officer and Executive Magistrate Purnendu Dey and Lalmonirhat District Commissioner office's Executive Magistrate Tapasi Tabassum Urmi.

West Zone Railways' Lalmonirhat Divisional Estate officials said businessman Shariful Islam of the area broke the boundary wall of Railway Children Park High School and occupied the railway land. For the last 5 years, he conducted rod-cement business in an illegal structure built on the railway site.

He was given several notices to remove the illegal structures, but he didn't comply. So the structure was demolished, they added.

Contacted, Executive Magistrate Purnendu Dey said regular mobile court operations will be conducted to evict illegal structures built on railway land.