Illegal sand extraction plagues Dharla, two other rivers

Erosion devours croplands, homes in Patgram, Lalmonirhat

Illegal stone and sand extraction has caused severe erosion in three transboundary rivers -- Dharla, Singimari, and Saniajan.

Visiting the river banks in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat recently, this correspondent saw sand and stones piled up on the banks after extraction with dredger machines, while large holes were formed on the river beds.

Locals complained that indiscriminate sand extraction is causing riverbank erosion, subsequent flash floods during monsoons, and damage to croplands, homes, biodiversity, and livelihoods.

Dharla is about 31.5 kilometres long on the Bangladesh side, while Singimari is 21km and Saniajan 4km long, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board.

In fiscal year 2017-18, the BWDB completed 4km of excavation and 2.5km of embankment protection works at a cost of Tk 24.72 crore on the rivers, the officials added.

"Dharla's erosion devoured my homestead, 10 bighas of my arable lands, and also the village graveyard. Like me, many others lost everything to the river," said Nazrul Islam, 77, a farmer in Patgram's Rasulganj village.

Many locals have alleged that a section of ruling party leaders are patronising the sand lifter. They are colluding with dishonest officials in the administration to extract sand and stones illegally.

With change of power, the rivers also change hands, but their fate remains unchanged, they said.

Ruhul Amin Babul, general secretary of Patgram upazila AL and also the upazila chairman, said illegal sand lifters are criminals, and their political identity is irrelevant. "They change their allegiance with the change of power. They don't belong to any political party," he said.

Strict action should be taken against these people, he added.

Shahidul Islam, 65, a farmer from the same village, said, "At present, some 400-500 dredger machines are being used to lift stones and sand round the clock from the rivers."

Nazir Ali, 78, of Banglabari village, called upon authorities concerned to take strict measures to bring the culprits to book.

Contacted, Abdul Gaffar, upazila agriculture officer in Patgram, said, "Many families who were engaged in agriculture lost their croplands to river erosion. This, in turn, adversely affected the area's agricultural productivity. However, there has been no survey done on how much arable land was lost to river erosion."

MA Momin, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of Lalmonirhat and member secretary of the district's National River Protection Committee, said, "The district and upazila administrations are firmly against illegal sand and stone extraction from the rivers."

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of BWDB in Lalmonirhat, said, "Local administration will take legal action against the culprits. Proposals have been sent to the government for dredging Singimari and Saniajan rivers. For Dharla river, the government will decide on necessary measures."

Nurul Islam, UNO of Patgram upazila, said, "The upazila administration has conducted numerous mobile court drives. Although these illegal activities have mostly stopped, there are reports of some stone lifting at night. Our drives will continue."

When asked about the allegation that some officials are involved in sand lifting, he denied it.