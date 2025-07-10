'If ex-IGP Al-Mamun turns state witness, he could be released after conviction'

ICT prosecutor hints

If former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun pleaded to become an approver in the case filed over crimes against humanity during the July uprising, he may be convicted by the court, but could still be released, said an ICT prosecutor today.

An approver in South Asian legal terminology is someone who pleads guilty and testifies in court against his or her co-accused in exchange for leniency.

Mizanul Islam, a prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, told The Daily Star that in practice, approvers are often sentenced but typically released once their cooperation is deemed valuable to the trial.

"In my long years of legal practice, I have seen approvers convicted but later released," he added.

The former IGP is a co-accused in the case filed against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The former police chief pleaded guilty to the ICT-1 charges after the tribunal today indicted him and the two others for five specific charges of crimes against humanity including murder, attempt to murder, torture and command responsibility, among others.

When the tribunal asked him whether he will plead guilty, Mamun, the sole accused in police custody who was present in the dock, appealed to be a state witness after pleading guilty.

He told the tribunal that he will voluntarily disclose the truth and the full circumstances within his knowledge, including the role of the others accused in the case.

The tribunal chairman said they will consider his appeal.

Speaking to reporters after the court proceedings, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam said Mamun, who was present in court when the charges were read out, admitted guilt and expressed his willingness to testify as a witness.

"Since the crimes against humanity occurred in July–August 2024, and as he is believed to have detailed knowledge of those events, he expressed his willingness to assist the court in revealing the full truth by becoming an approver. The court has accepted his request," he said.

"At a time convenient for the court, he will give his statement to help uncover what really happened and identify who was involved in committing the crimes," he added.

Asked by a reporter whether Mamun will now be treated as a witness, he replied, "Yes, he will be considered an approver, but he will remain in jail."