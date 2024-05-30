If allegations of sexual harassment found true, no lawyer can survive the job: AG

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin today said if any allegations against a lawyer of committing sexual harassment are found to be true, one cannot survive in the law profession.

"If such allegations against a lawyer is found true, no one will believe him and he must be despised by people. As a result, it will be difficult for him to remain in the profession," he said while speaking at a discussion on the prevention of sexual harassment.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) organised the programme at the Law Reporters Forum (LRF) office located in its office building this afternoon.

It was informed at the meeting that the SCBA had formed a committee to receive complaints related to sexual harassment, probe the complaints and make necessary recommendations in light of the High Court's directives to prevent sexual harassment in workplaces and educational institutions.

The then executive committee of SCBA formed the nine-member committee with lawyer Jasmine Sultana as its president on March 31.

Earlier on May 14, 2009, the High Court issued the directives in a landmark verdict.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said there is no law to prevent sexual harassment. The High Court directives are the law as per Article 111 of the Constitution, he said.

The HC in the judgment said that the directives should be followed until a law is formulated.

Advocate Jasmine Sultana, SCBA Secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque, its former secretary Md Abdun Noor Dulal, and lawyer Rehana Sultana also spoke at the discussion.