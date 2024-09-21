If all work sincerely, there'll be less traffic congestion: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today warned bus owners not to ply vehicles without fitness and ensure that buses do not stop in the middle of the road to pick up and drop off passengers.

DMP said it will soon start a special drive against vehicles without fitness, and take action against illegal parking and illegal occupancy of footpaths.

The warning was given during a views-exchange meeting today, DMP officials present at the meeting confirmed The Daily Star.

DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan held the meeting with the bus owners to ensure discipline and proper management of public transport.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said, "After August 5, I took charge as the DMP commissioner under special circumstances. At that time, there was a kind of mismanagement on the roads and in public transport."

"In a very short time, we have improved that and returned to normalcy. We are trying to maintain this situation," he said.

Mainul urged the bus owners to ensure that the drivers and bus staff are more aware and careful.

"They [bus staff] need to be more monitored and held accountable. If everyone works sincerely, we will be able to keep the traffic congestion of the metropolis at a tolerable level," he said.

The meeting called for more cooperation from bus owners and to increase the awareness of bus workers.

Regarding the meeting, DMP's additional commissioner (Traffic) Khandaker Nazmul Hasan told The Daily Star, there are around 169 designated passengers sheds for dropping and taking passengers.

"We have warned the bus owners so that they instruct drivers not to stop in the middle of the roads and only stop at passenger sheds," he added.

"The bus owners, however, said the drivers did not pay heed to their warning and they were not even able to replace the drivers due to shortage of manpower. But, we have asked the bus owners to address the issue by taking necessary steps," he said.

Regarding illegal occupancy of the footpaths, Nazmul said that they are also working to free the footpaths.

Nazmul said, "We have started taking legal action against rule violators, and are hopeful to improve the situation gradually from tomorrow."

DMP Additional Commissioner (Admin) Faruk Ahmed; Joint commissioners, and other police officers of different ranks of the traffic department, city bus owners, and representatives were present during the view-exchange meeting.

According to the DMP traffic department, a total of 303 cases were filed over traffic violations in the capital yesterday, and a fine of Tk 12.14 lakh was collected.

Additionally, 32 vehicles were impounded, and 15 others were towed.