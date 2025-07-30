Idols vandalised at Hindu temple in Faridpur

Miscreants target deities at 50-year-old temple left unguarded overnight

Miscreants vandalised parts of several idols at a Hindu temple in Kanaipur union of Faridpur Sadar upazila last night.

The incident occurred at the Khasakandi Sarbojonin Sri Sri Kali and Durga Mandir in Ward 6 of Khasakandi, situated along the Kanaipur-Ranakail road.

Temple President Basudev Biswas said the priest lit the evening lamps and left around 10:00pm. The next morning, around 6:00am, local resident Bhajan Shil noticed the damage while visiting the temple.

The 50–60-year-old brick temple remains open at the front, lacking a gate or grill, which made it an easy target.

Basudev said people from different religions in the area take part in its festivities and celebrations.

"We have no idea who could be behind this act," he added.

Police, army personnel, and intelligence officials visited the site after receiving information in the morning.

Faridpur Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the attack and said an idol craftsman had been hired to carry out repairs by the afternoon, with the district police covering the costs.

He added that the temple committee would file a general diary regarding the incident.