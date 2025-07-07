ICT's decision on charge framing against Hasina on July 10

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) today set July 10 to decide whether charges will be framed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The three are accused in a case over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising last year.

On that day, the three-member tribunal will hear the petitions filed by the defence counsels who argued that the charges against their clients are baseless and should be dropped.

Almost 10 months after the fall of her regime, Sheikh Hasina and the two of her top aides were charged with five counts of crimes against humanity on June 1.

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 pressed formal charges against the deposed prime minister, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former top cop Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, for murder, attempted murder, torture, and use of lethal weapons, among others.