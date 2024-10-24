ICT’s arrest warrant for Hasina sent to IGP

The arrest warrants issued for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others over crimes against humanity during the July-August uprising have been sent to the inspector general of police.

Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, shared this information with journalists yesterday during his visit to the tribunal. He was accompanied by Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Law Adviser Asif Nazrul.

"The legal process against those involved in the genocide is advancing rapidly," the chief prosecutor said.

The law adviser said the renovation of the tribunal building is going well. Once the renovation is completed, trials of cases are likely to begin in the main building by November 3, he added.

On October 17, the ICT issued an arrest warrant for Hasina over crimes against humanity and genocide during the mass uprising in July-August.

This marked the first arrest warrant issued for the Awami League president since her government fell on August 5.

The tribunal also issued arrest warrants for 45 others, including Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and several of her former cabinet members in another case involving similar charges.

Arrest warrants were issued for former ministers Asaduzzaman Khan, Anisul Huq, Dipu Moni, and AKM Mozammel Haque and ex-state ministers Mohammad Ali Arafat and Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

The three-member tribunal, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the warrants after the prosecution had filed two petitions.

The two other members of the tribunal are Justice Shafiul and Judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to arrest the suspects and produce them before it by November 18.