ICT’s arrest warrant for Hasina, 45 others sent to IGP

International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam said today that the arrest warrant, issued on October 17 for 46 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, over alleged crimes against humanity during the July-August uprising, has been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Tajul made the announcement during a visit to the tribunal this morning, accompanied by Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Law Adviser Asif Nazrul.

"The legal process against those involved in the massacre is progressing swiftly," Chief Prosecutor Tajul said after the visit.

Asif Nazrul added that the tribunal's work is going well. Once renovations are completed, proceedings are expected to begin in the tribunal's main building by November 3, he added.

On October 17, the International Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in connection with her alleged role in crimes against humanity and genocide during the July-August uprising.

This is the first time an arrest warrant has been issued for Hasina since her government fell on August 5.

The tribunal also issued arrest warrants for 45 others, including Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and several of her former cabinet members in connection with another case over similar charges.

Arrest warrants were issued for former ministers Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Anisul Huq, Dipu Moni, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and AKM Mozammel Haque.

The three-member tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the warrants after the prosecution filed two petitions.

The two other members of the tribunal are Justice Shafiul and Judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

The court ordered the authorities concerned to arrest the suspects and produce them before the tribunal by November 18.