ICT sets June 29 for charge framing hearing

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) yesterday set June 29 for the hearing on charge framing in a crimes against humanity case over the killing of six people in Dhaka's Chankharpul area during the July uprising.

This is the first formal trial process related to the uprising. The tribunal also decided to appoint state defence counsels for four absconding accused, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman and three of his subordinates.

On May 25, the tribunal accepted the charges pressed by prosecutors against eight police officials. Four accused are in custody and were produced before the court yesterday.

The victims -- Shahriar Khan Anas, Sheikh Mahdi Hasan Zunayed, Md Yakub, Md Rakib Hawlader, Md Ismamul Haque, and Manik Miah -- were killed on August 5.

The 90-page investigation report includes statements from 79 witnesses, video and audio evidence, media reports, and human rights documents.