Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:59 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 01:04 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

ICT sends ex-Savar ASP Shahidul to Jail in genocide case

Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:59 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 01:04 PM

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today sent former additional superintendent of police (Savar Circle) Shahidul Islam to jail after showing him as arrested in a genocide case linked to July-August crackdown on protesters.

The tribunal's three-judge panel, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order after police produced Shahidul before the court.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During today's hearing, the prosecution pleaded to show him as arrested in the genocide case.

Shahidul Islam was arrested last night in Cox's Bazar, Gazi MH Tamim, prosecutor for the court, briefed reporters at its premises today.

After his arrest, he was brought to Shahbagh Police Station from where he was taken to Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj for identity verification before he was brought to the tribunal.

An arrest warrant was issued against Shahidul in the case on October 27, he added.

He is the second accused to be produced before the tribunal as Jasim Uddin Mollah, former deputy commissioner of Mirpur division, was produced before it yesterday.

He is accused of committing crimes against humanity during the student-led mass uprising.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিল্পখাত

মিরপুরে বিক্ষোভরত গার্মেন্টসকর্মীদের সঙ্গে পুলিশ-সেনাবাহিনীর সংঘাত

বিক্ষোভকারীরা ভাঙচুর শুরু করেন। এ সময় তারা পুলিশ ও সেনাবাহিনীর দুইটি পরিবহনে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ধ্বংসস্তূপে দাঁড়িয়ে তাইজুলকে নিয়ে মুমিনুলের লড়াই

১ ঘণ্টা আগে