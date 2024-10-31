ICT sends ex-Savar ASP Shahidul to Jail in genocide case

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today sent former additional superintendent of police (Savar Circle) Shahidul Islam to jail after showing him as arrested in a genocide case linked to July-August crackdown on protesters.

The tribunal's three-judge panel, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order after police produced Shahidul before the court.

During today's hearing, the prosecution pleaded to show him as arrested in the genocide case.

Shahidul Islam was arrested last night in Cox's Bazar, Gazi MH Tamim, prosecutor for the court, briefed reporters at its premises today.

After his arrest, he was brought to Shahbagh Police Station from where he was taken to Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj for identity verification before he was brought to the tribunal.

An arrest warrant was issued against Shahidul in the case on October 27, he added.

He is the second accused to be produced before the tribunal as Jasim Uddin Mollah, former deputy commissioner of Mirpur division, was produced before it yesterday.

He is accused of committing crimes against humanity during the student-led mass uprising.