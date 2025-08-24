ICT sends ex-public admin minister Farhad to jail in Shibir leader killing case

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today sent to jail former Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain, showing him arrested in a case lodged over the killing of Tarik Mohammad Saiful Islam, former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir Meherpur district wing.

The three-judge panel of ICT-1 led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order after holding a hearing on a plea filed by the prosecution.

The former Awami League minister was produced before the court today for the hearing. Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim moved the plea before the court.

Three cases were filed against Farhad Hossain with the Meherpur Police Station and one case was filed with the capital's Adabor Police Station.

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained the former minister from the capital's Eskaton area on September 14, 2024.