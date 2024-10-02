ICT receives fresh complaint against Hasina

A complaint was filed today with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against 25 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the killing of a schoolboy in the capital's Chankharpul area on August 5.

The schoolboy's father Palash filed the complaint today with the office of the ICT chief prosecutor.

"Anas joined the anti-discrimination student movement in the Chankharpul area on August 5. He left a letter for his parents, pleading for their forgiveness and urging them to be proud of him if he failed to return from protest. He was shot to death. We have received video footage of members of the Armed Police Battalion shooting indiscriminately in the alleys on that day," chief prosecutor Advocate Tajul Islam said.

The ICT chief prosecutor further said that a total of 31 complaints have been filed so far for alleged genocides and crimes against humanity, adding, "Thirteen of those were filed with the chief prosecutor's office and the remaining were filed with the investigation agency."