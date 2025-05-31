ICT prosecutors to press formal charges in case against Hasina tomorrow

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is set to press formal charges against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow in a case filed over crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising.

The ICT prosecutors confirmed the development today.

On May 12, the Investigation Agency of the tribunal submitted its probe report against the deposed prime minister, bringing five allegations of crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were named co-accused in the report.

On May 12, while revealing the probe report at a press conference, ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam spoke to the media just hours after receiving the report in the morning.

"A series of crimes against humanity were committed across the country -- including killings, injuries caused by gunfire, and the inhumane act of burning bodies. After a thorough investigation into these allegations, a report has been submitted, identifying Sheikh Hasina as the mastermind and superior commander who ordered these actions," he told the briefing.

Hasina is currently in India, where she fled following the fall of the Awami League-led government. Asaduzzaman is also absconding, while ex-IGP Al-Mamun is in jail.

The former prime minister is already facing two other cases filed with the ICT -- one over alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during the 15.5-year-long AL rule, and the other over killings during the 2013 Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel.

Citing the probe report, Tajul said Hasina is directly responsible for ordering all state forces, her party, and its associated bodies to carry out actions that led to mass killings, injuries, targeted violence against women and children, the incineration of bodies, and denial of medical treatment to the wounded.

He added that, according to the report, more than 1,500 individuals were killed, over 25,000 wounded, and countless others subjected to torture and other inhumane treatment.