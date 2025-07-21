ICT overrules prosecutor, lets Inu speak

Bodi shown arrested in Ekramul murder case

The chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday expressed dismay when Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam objected to former minister Hasanul Haq Inu speaking in court despite the tribunal chair granting him permission.

Inu was produced before the court with 15 other high-profile accused in a case filed over crimes against humanity during the July 2024 uprising.

Initially, Inu's counsel had sought permission from the two-member tribunal, saying his client wished to make a statement. Chief Prosecutor Tajul objected immediately, saying that at this stage of the proceedings, an accused person should not be allowed to speak.

However, tribunal chair Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder overruled the objection, saying, "Let's hear him."

Inu stood up in the dock and claimed that in June, officials from the Detective Branch of Police entered Kashimpur Central Jail, to conduct a "voice examination" on him without any court order or his lawyer present.

"They acted with an ulterior motive. This was part of a conspiracy against me," said Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance.

The tribunal asked him to sit and advised that any such concerns be submitted through a written application via his lawyer.

Tajul responded that investigators had collected the voice samples legally, saying, "Forensic examination required voice samples, and they have the legal authority to collect them from any person at any place as part of the investigation."

Inu, dressed in white panjabi and trousers, stood up again, insisting that no court permission was shown and no lawyer was present at the time.

Tajul objected once again, accusing Inu of delivering a political speech. "Today's hearing is for a prosecution plea to extend time to complete investigation of the case. He is trying to waste the court's time and disrupt proceedings."

Visibly displeased, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder said, "We will decide what is necessary. If required, we will hear from the accused, their lawyers, even their family members for the sake of a fair trial. We have no problem hearing them."

His comment prompted several accused in the dock to shout "Right! Right!" in agreement.

Tajul then said, "We have nothing further to say if the tribunal allows it," and returned to his seat.

Later in the proceedings, the court noted that an earlier order had been passed allowing the voice examinations.

Inu is among 45 individuals accused of crimes against humanity during the July uprising. The prosecution told the tribunal that 17 of the accused have so far been arrested, with 16 produced before the court.

Former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who is also accused, was not produced. The prosecution told the court that charges had already been framed against him in a similar case alongside co-accused former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim said they had verbally sought a court order to discharge former IGP Mamun from this case. The tribunal chair responded that a written application would be required.

Earlier in the morning, high-profile accused -- including former ministers, state ministers, and senior Awami League and 14-party alliance leaders -- were brought to the court premises in prison vans.

Several elderly accused, including AL leaders Amir Hossain Amu, Faruk Khan, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Kamal Ahmed Majumder, needed support from policemen as they walked to the courtroom. Faruk also required a crutch.

Qamrul Islam, Dipu Moni, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, and Kamal Ahmed Majumder were not seen in cuffs or helmets but the rest were.

The tribunal set October 15 for submission of the probe report in the case.

It also set September 23 for submitting investigation reports on crimes against humanity in Dhaka's Uttara and Sylhet during the uprising, and October 5 for reports in similar cases in Dhaka's Mohakhali and Narsingdi.

Also yesterday, the ICT sent former AL lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi to jail after showing him arrested in the case over the killing of Teknaf municipality councillor Ekramul Haque.

Previously arrested in another case, Bodi was produced before the tribunal yesterday in connection with Ekram's murder.

Earlier, Ekram's family filed a complaint with the chief prosecutor's office, implicating several individuals, including Bodi.

Ekramul, a three-time councillor and former president of Teknaf Jubo League, was killed allegedly in an extrajudicial encounter with members of the Rapid Action Battalion at Noakhalipara on Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Marine Drive Road on the night of May 26, 2018.