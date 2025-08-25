ICT orders newspaper notices for four absconding accused in July uprising case

Former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman among ex-police officials facing crimes against humanity charges

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 today directed the authorities to publish notices in two national newspapers, asking four absconding accused, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman, to appear before the court on September 1 in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

The other accused are then DMP (Khilgaon zone) additional deputy commissioner Rashedul Islam, then Rampura Police Station officer-in-charge Mashiur Rahman, then sub-inspector of Rampura Police Station Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan, and then Rampura police outpost assistant sub-inspector Chanchal Chandra Sarkar.

The five former police officials are facing charges in the case filed over the killing of two people and the shooting of two others during police action in Rampura. Of them, only ASI Chanchal Chandra Sarkar is currently in custody.

On July 19, six-year-old Musa was shot and critically injured during a police crackdown. The same bullet passed through the child's body and fatally struck his grandmother, Ayesha Begum. Musa survived after treatment, but his grandmother died. On the same day, another victim, Md Nadim, was shot dead in Rampura.

In a separate incident, a video that went viral on social media showed 18-year-old Amir Hossain clinging to the ledge of an under-construction building while policemen appeared to fire at him at close range. The footage drew widespread outrage as Amir was seen desperately trying to save himself before being shot.

In a related development, ICT also ordered jail authorities to produce former additional deputy commissioner Sachin Moulik on August 28 in connection with the killing of Golam Nafiz, who was shot dead at Farmgate during the uprising. Moulik is already in custody in another case.