ICT office publishes notices asking Hasina, Asaduzzaman to appear

Trial to proceed in absentia if they fail to appear on June 24

The registrar's office of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today published notices in two newspapers asking former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to appear before it on June 24.

In connection with a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising, the registrar's office published the notices in two newspapers -- one English and one Bangla -- declaring both the accused absconding.

It said the two must appear before the tribunal on June 24.

If they fail to do so, the court will appoint defence counsel on their behalf and begin proceedings in their absentia, ICT Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim said today.

"The case against Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal relates to alleged crimes against humanity committed during July and August. Arrest warrants have already been issued against them," he said.

He added that police headquarters had submitted a report to the tribunal confirming that the accused are hiding abroad. In accordance with tribunal procedures, the court ordered the publication of summons notices in national newspapers, which were issued today.

However, neither of them has appeared before the tribunal.

According to tribunal law, public notices are ordered to be published in two national newspapers to summon the accused, and the notices have been published today.

"If they do not appear by the specified date, the trial will proceed with state-appointed defence counsel," he said.