ICT issues arrest warrants for ex-IGP Javed Patwary, four others

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 today issued arrest warrants against former inspector general of police (IGP) Mohammad Javed Patwary and four other senior police officials in connection with the killing of seven people, including madrasa students, in Gazipur's Patartek area in 2016.

A three-member bench of the tribunal passed the order following a petition submitted by the prosecution seeking arrest warrants from them.

Monirul Islam, the then chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, is also among the other accused.

The tribunal's investigation agency sought the warrants after a preliminary probe into a complaint filed by the father of madrasa student Ibrahim, one of the victims.